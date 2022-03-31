Gold prices up by Rs150 to Rs131,350 31 Mar 2022

UrduPoint.com

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 150 and was sold at Rs 131,350 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 131,200 in the local market the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 150 and was sold at Rs 131,350 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 131,200 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs128 to Rs 112,611 from Rs112,483 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 103,227 from Rs 103,109, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver went up by Rs20 to Rs1520 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs17.15 to Rs1303.15.

The price of gold in international market increased by $4 and was traded at US$1931 against its sale at US$ 1927, the association reported.

