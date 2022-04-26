Gold prices up by Rs150 to Rs132,150 per tola 26 Apr 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs150 and was sold at Rs132,150 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs132,000 in the local market the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs150 and was sold at Rs132,150 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs132,000 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold increased by Rs128 to Rs113,297 from Rs113,169 while that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs103, 855 from Rs103, 738, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1510 and Rs 1294.58 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $3 and was traded at $1904 compared to its sale at $1907, the association reported.