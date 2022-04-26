UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Up By Rs150 To Rs132,150 Per Tola 26 Apr 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published April 26, 2022 | 07:17 PM

Gold prices up by Rs150 to Rs132,150 per tola 26 Apr 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs150 and was sold at Rs132,150 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs132,000 in the local market the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs150 and was sold at Rs132,150 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs132,000 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold increased by Rs128 to Rs113,297 from Rs113,169 while that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs103, 855 from Rs103, 738, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1510 and Rs 1294.58 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $3 and was traded at $1904 compared to its sale at $1907, the association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

PIA Boeing 777 put on standby for PM's visit to KS ..

PIA Boeing 777 put on standby for PM's visit to KSA: Report

52 minutes ago
 Czech Prime Minister to Visit Berlin on May 5 for ..

Czech Prime Minister to Visit Berlin on May 5 for Talks With Scholz

3 minutes ago
 Ukraine May Collapse Into Several Independent Coun ..

Ukraine May Collapse Into Several Independent Countries - Russia's Patrushev

3 minutes ago
 Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

3 minutes ago
 DC takes action social media accounts over humilia ..

DC takes action social media accounts over humiliation of a special person

3 minutes ago
 Food Authority confiscates unwholesome meat, oil f ..

Food Authority confiscates unwholesome meat, oil from Int'l fast food chains

54 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.