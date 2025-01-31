Open Menu

Gold Prices Up By Rs1,500 Per Tola To Rs.291,800

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Gold prices up by Rs1,500 per tola to Rs.291,800

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,500 and was sold at Rs 291,800 on Friday against its sale at Rs 290,300 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,286 to Rs.250,171 from Rs. 248,885 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.229,331 from Rs. 228,152.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver were traded at Rs.3,300 and Rs2,829 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased from $2,778 to $2,792, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate President of Nauru on Independence Day

11 minutes ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condol ..

UAE expresses solidarity with India, offers condolences over victims of stampede ..

25 minutes ago
 Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens

Al Ain Zoo offers free entry for senior citizens

1 hour ago
 Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direc ..

Sharjah Airport, Air Arabia inaugurate first direct flights to Addis Ababa

1 hour ago
 TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Stud ..

TRENDS, Salam Centre for Countering Extremism Studies sign agreement

1 hour ago
 Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in ..

Ghitha Holding revenue reaches AED4.97 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 ho ..

Zayed Award for Human Fraternity announces 2025 honorees

3 hours ago
 China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring ..

China sees surge in tourist numbers during Spring Festival holiday

4 hours ago
 UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for Febr ..

UAE Fuel Price Committee announces prices for February

4 hours ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed chairs International Humanitarian and Philanthropic ..

5 hours ago
 UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference Fe ..

UAE to host Intl Reprographic Rights Conference February 19

5 hours ago
 Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 ..

Samsung Electronics Q4 net profit expands over 20 pct despite waning chip demand

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business