Gold prices up by Rs.1,500 Rs 277,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,500 and was sold at Rs.277,000 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs. 275,500 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,285 to Rs. 237,482 from Rs.

236,197 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 217,693 from Rs. 216,514, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,050 and Rs.2,614.88 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $12 to $2,665 from $2,653, the Association reported.