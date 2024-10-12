Gold Prices Up By Rs.1,600 Per Tola
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 12, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,600 and was sold at Rs.275,500 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs. 273,900 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 1,372 to Rs. 236,197 from Rs.
234,825 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs. 216,514 from Rs. 215,256, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs. 3,050 and Rs. 2,614.88, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $16 to $2,656 from $2,640, the Association reported.
