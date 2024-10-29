Gold Prices Up By Rs.1,600 To Rs.285,000 Per Tola
Faizan Hashmi Published October 29, 2024 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,600 and was sold at Rs.285,000 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs. 283,400 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,372 to Rs.244,342 from Rs.
242,970 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs. 223,980 from Rs. 222,722, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.3,350 and Rs.2,872.08 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $16 to $2,755 from $2,72,739, the Association reported.
