Gold Prices Up By Rs.1,650 To Rs 319,000 Per Tola
Faizan Hashmi Published March 19, 2025 | 05:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,650 and was traded at Rs.319,000 on Wednesday as compared to its sale at Rs317,350 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.
1,415 to Rs 273,491 from Rs 272,076 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went up to Rs.250,700 from Rs249,412 respectively.
The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,555 and Rs.3,047, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $16 to $3,038 from $$3,022 whereas silver was traded at $33.79, the Association reported.
