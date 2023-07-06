Open Menu

Gold Prices Up By Rs1,800 To Rs 207,800 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published July 06, 2023 | 07:53 PM

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1,800 and was sold at Rs 207,800 on Thursday against its sale at Rs. 206,000 the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 1,800 and was sold at Rs 207,800 on Thursday against its sale at Rs. 206,000 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,543 to Rs178,155 from Rs 176,612 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs 163,309 from Rs161,894, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs 2480 and Rs 2,126.20 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by $23 to $1905 from $1928, the association reported.

