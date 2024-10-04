Open Menu

Gold Prices Up By Rs.1,800 To Rs 276,200 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 04, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Gold prices up by Rs.1,800 to Rs 276,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.1,800 and was sold at Rs.276,200 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs. 274,400 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 1,543 to Rs. 236,797 from Rs.

235,254 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 217,064 from Rs. 215,650, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,050 and Rs.2,614.88 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $18 to $2,660 from $2,642, the Association reported.

