Gold Prices Up By Rs.1,800 To Rs 320,800 Per Tola
Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,800 and was traded at Rs.320,800 on Thursday as compared to its sale at Rs319,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.
1,543 to Rs 275,034 from Rs 273,491 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went up by Rs.1,423 to Rs.252,123 from Rs.250,700.
The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs.31 to Rs.3,524 whereas that to ten gram silver went down by Rs.26 to Rs.3,021.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $12 to $3,050 from $3,038 whereas price of silver went down by $0.29 to $33.50, the Association reported.
