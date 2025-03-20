Open Menu

Gold Prices Up By Rs.1,800 To Rs 320,800 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published March 20, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Gold prices up by Rs.1,800 to Rs 320,800 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1,800 and was traded at Rs.320,800 on Thursday as compared to its sale at Rs319,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.

1,543 to Rs 275,034 from Rs 273,491 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went up by Rs.1,423 to Rs.252,123 from Rs.250,700.

The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs.31 to Rs.3,524 whereas that to ten gram silver went down by Rs.26 to Rs.3,021.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $12 to $3,050 from $3,038 whereas price of silver went down by $0.29 to $33.50, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid ..

Pakistan Railways announces schedule for five Eid special trains

3 hours ago
 Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlight ..

Wajib Voluntary organises Ramadan Majlis highlighting Zayed’s values

3 hours ago
 PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

PSX hits historic high as positive trend continues

4 hours ago
 UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-To ..

UAE Team Emirates claims victory in 2025 Milano-Torino race

4 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Tunisia on Independence Day

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 March 2025

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 March 2025

7 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication ..

Sultan bin Ahmed attends Government Communication Talk Forum

13 hours ago
 EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for T ..

EU leaders, social partners meet in Brussels for Tripartite Social Summit

14 hours ago
 Final preparations complete for Dubai Internationa ..

Final preparations complete for Dubai International Arabian Horse Championship

14 hours ago
 UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five ..

UN staff member killed in central Gaza blast, five others injured

14 hours ago
 Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support ..

Big Heart Foundation calls on community to support 20,000 orphans in Gaza

15 hours ago

More Stories From Business