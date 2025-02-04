Open Menu

Gold Prices Up By Rs1900 Per Tola To Rs.294,300

Sumaira FH Published February 04, 2025 | 05:00 PM

Gold prices up by Rs1900 per tola to Rs.294,300

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.1900 and was sold at Rs 294,300 on Tuesday against its sale at Rs 292,400 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1629 to Rs.252,314 from Rs. 250,685 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.231,296 from Rs. 229,802.

The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs.49 to Rs3,314 from Rs 3,265.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $16 to $2,815 from $2,799, the Association reported.

