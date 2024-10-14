Open Menu

Gold Prices Up By Rs.200 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 02:00 PM

Gold prices up by Rs.200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.200 and was sold at Rs.275,700 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs. 275,500 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 171 to Rs. 236,368 from Rs.

236,197 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs. 216,671 from Rs. 215,256, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs. 3,050 and Rs. 2,614.88, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $3 to $2,659 from $2,656, the Association reported.

