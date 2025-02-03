Open Menu

Gold Prices Up By Rs200 Per Tola To Rs.292,400

Sumaira FH Published February 03, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Gold prices up by Rs200 per tola to Rs.292,400

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.200 and was sold at Rs 292,400 on Monday against its sale at Rs 292,200 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.171 to Rs.

250,685 from Rs. 250,514 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.229,802 from Rs. 229,646.

The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs.5 to Rs3,265 whereas that of ten gram silver came down by Rs4 to Rs.2,799.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $2 to $2,799 from $2,797, the Association reported.

