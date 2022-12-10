UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Up By Rs200 To Rs167,300 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 10, 2022 | 06:56 PM

The price of 24 karats per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 200 on Saturday and was traded at Rs 167,300 against its sale at Rs 167,100 the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 171 and was sold at Rs 143,432 compared to Rs 143,261 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs 131,480 against its sale at Rs 131,323, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs1890 and Rs1620.37 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US $3 and was traded at US $1,797 against its sale at US $1,800 the previous day, the association reported.

