Gold prices up by Rs.2,000 to Rs.284,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.2,000 and was sold at Rs.284,300 on Saturday compared to its sale at Rs. 282,300 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,714 to Rs.243,741 from Rs.

242,027 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs. 223,430 from Rs. 221,858, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.3,350 and Rs.2,872.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $22 to $2,748 from $2,726, the Association reported.