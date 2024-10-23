Gold Prices Up By Rs.2,000 To Rs.285,400 Per Tola
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2024 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased further by Rs.2,000 and was sold at highest-ever rate at Rs.285,400 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs. 283,400 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,714 to Rs.244,684 from Rs.
242,970 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs. 224,294 from Rs. 222,722, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.200 to Rs.3,350 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.171.46 to Rs.2,872.08.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $20 to $2,757 from $2,737, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
The Slimmest Rumor in Town is turning heads everywhere
Pakistan unveil playing XI for final Test match against England
Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case
President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues
LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title
US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Yellen
More Stories From Business
-
Shipping activity at Port Qasim7 minutes ago
-
Ahsan inaugurates first International Conference on 3D Printing28 minutes ago
-
Pakistan earns US $111m from travel services' export in Jul-Aug1 hour ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES3 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates3 hours ago
-
Tokyo Metro shares rocket on debut4 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 20245 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 20246 hours ago
-
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues15 hours ago
-
Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues15 hours ago
-
IMF predicts slightly slower global growth in 2024 and 202516 hours ago
-
US interest rate, election uncertainy hit stock market sentiment16 hours ago