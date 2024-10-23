Gold prices up by Rs.2,000 to Rs.285,400 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased further by Rs.2,000 and was sold at highest-ever rate at Rs.285,400 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs. 283,400 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,714 to Rs.244,684 from Rs.

242,970 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs. 224,294 from Rs. 222,722, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.200 to Rs.3,350 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.171.46 to Rs.2,872.08.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $20 to $2,757 from $2,737, the Association reported.