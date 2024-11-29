Gold prices up by Rs.2,100 per tola

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 2,100 and was sold at Rs 277,300 on Friday against its sale at Rs 275,200, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs 1,800 to Rs 237,740 from Rs 235,940 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs 217,928 from Rs 216,278.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 3,400 and Rs 2,914.95, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $21 to $2,661from $2,640, the Association reported.