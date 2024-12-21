Open Menu

Gold Prices Up By Rs2,100 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2024 | 06:10 PM

Gold prices up by Rs2,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs 2,100 and was sold at Rs 273,400 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 271,300 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs1,800 to Rs 234,396 from Rs 232,596 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat also went up to Rs 214,863 from Rs 213,213.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 3,350 and Rs. Rs 2,872.08 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $21 to $2,622 from $2,601, the Association reported.

