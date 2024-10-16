Gold Prices Up By Rs.2,200 Per Tola
Muhammad Irfan Published October 16, 2024 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.2,200 and was sold at Rs.277,200 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs. 275,000 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 1,886 to Rs. 237,654 from Rs.
235,768 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs. 217,850 from Rs. 216,121, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs. 3,050 and Rs. 2,614.88, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $22 to $2,675 from $2,653, the Association reported.
