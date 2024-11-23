Gold Prices Up By Rs.2,200 Per Tola
Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2024 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased further by Rs.2,200 and was sold at Rs.182,700 on Saturday against its sale at Rs. 280,500, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs.1,857 to Rs.
242,370 from Rs.240,483 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs.222,172 from Rs. 220,443.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3450 and Rs.2,957 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $22 to $2,715 from $2,693, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
Navjot Sindh Sidhu’s wife defeats stage 4 cancer
Sharjah-Pakistan Business Roundtable Highlights Shared Vision for Economic Growt ..
PTI resolves to reach Islamabad at all costs for Nov 24 protest
NADRA to install self-service kiosks for citizens convenience in Karachi
Mentors announce provisional squads for Champions T20 Cup
Interior minister denies permission to PTI for any protest, sit-in in Islamabad
Multan Nishtar Hospital MS, doctors suspended over spread of HIV Aids among dial ..
PTI Nov 24 protest: 30,000 police personnel including FC deployed in Islamabad
No Metro Bus Service in Islamabad amid PTI’s protest call
PTI says Islamabad march to be taken out at all costs
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 2024
More Stories From Business
-
PBBC delegation meets PBIT management12 minutes ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 November 20249 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 November 202410 hours ago
-
Dollar gains amid escalating geopolitical tensions19 hours ago
-
Pakistan, UK explore enhanced trade relations through B2B engagements19 hours ago
-
Dollar gains amid escalating geopolitical tensions20 hours ago
-
State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) injects Rs2.37 trillion in the market20 hours ago
-
President ICCI calls for national dialogue to address economic challenges19 hours ago
-
Dr. Sidhu meets Deputy PM Ishaq Dar19 hours ago
-
Punjab's economic stability means national growth: LCCI president23 hours ago
-
Increase in fish production imperative to meet food needs: FCCI president1 day ago
-
PSX continues with bullish trend, gains 469 more points1 day ago