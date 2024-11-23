Gold prices up by Rs.2,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased further by Rs.2,200 and was sold at Rs.182,700 on Saturday against its sale at Rs. 280,500, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs.1,857 to Rs.

242,370 from Rs.240,483 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs.222,172 from Rs. 220,443.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3450 and Rs.2,957 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $22 to $2,715 from $2,693, the Association reported.