Open Menu

Gold Prices Up By Rs2,300 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 04:00 PM

Gold prices up by Rs2,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.2,300 and was sold at Rs 288,700 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 286,400 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,972 to Rs.

247,513 from Rs. 245,541 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.226,895 from Rs. 225,087.

The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs.28 to Rs3,391 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs24 to Rs.2,907.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $22 to $2,763 from $2,741, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE Team Emirates scores second place in stage 1 o ..

UAE Team Emirates scores second place in stage 1 of AlUla Tour

5 minutes ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at A ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at African Energy Summit in Tanzan ..

20 minutes ago
 Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lak ..

Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lake Baikal

20 minutes ago
 FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office

FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office

34 minutes ago
 Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban

Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban

35 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister

UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister

35 minutes ago
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on dea ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd

50 minutes ago
 Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National C ..

Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..

1 hour ago
 Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to a ..

Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday

1 hour ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face troub ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..

1 hour ago
 CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards ..

CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards bright future for financial s ..

1 hour ago
 COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting conclude ..

COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting concludes

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business