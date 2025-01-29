Gold prices up by Rs2,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.2,300 and was sold at Rs 288,700 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 286,400 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,972 to Rs.

247,513 from Rs. 245,541 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.226,895 from Rs. 225,087.

The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs.28 to Rs3,391 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs24 to Rs.2,907.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $22 to $2,763 from $2,741, the Association reported.