Gold Prices Up By Rs2,300 Per Tola
Faizan Hashmi Published January 29, 2025 | 04:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.2,300 and was sold at Rs 288,700 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 286,400 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.1,972 to Rs.
247,513 from Rs. 245,541 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.226,895 from Rs. 225,087.
The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs.28 to Rs3,391 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs24 to Rs.2,907.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $22 to $2,763 from $2,741, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
UAE Team Emirates scores second place in stage 1 of AlUla Tour
Shakhboot bin Nahyan heads UAE delegation at African Energy Summit in Tanzan ..
Earthquake of magnitude 5.6 strikes Russia’s Lake Baikal
FIA DG Ahmad Ishaq Jahangir removed from office
Guterres urges Israel to reverse UNRWA ban
UAE President receives Hungarian Prime Minister
UAE leaders offer condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Mohammed bin Fahd
Alpha Dhabi acquires 73.73% interest in National Corporation for Tourism and Hot ..
Spring Festival Gala for overseas Chinese set to air Wednesday
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Cricket fans face trouble after websites selling tick ..
CBUAE’s 2024 achievements drive momentum towards bright future for financial s ..
COMSTECH Consortium of Excellence meeting concludes
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices up by Rs2,300 per tola5 minutes ago
-
Appellant Authority accepts plea of SIDB’s project employees45 minutes ago
-
US Charge d’Affaires, Commerce minister discuss means to strengthen bilateral trade2 hours ago
-
China's production of cattle, sheep, poultry remains stable in 20243 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES6 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates6 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 January 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 January 20257 hours ago
-
RCCI delegation meets chief commissioner RTO19 hours ago
-
LCCI for innovative strategies to boost trade with Switzerland20 hours ago
-
Direct flights between Pakistan, Bangladesh to launch soon: Bangladeshi envoy20 hours ago
-
Gold prices decrease by Rs2700 per tola21 hours ago