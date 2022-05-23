Gold prices up by Rs.2350 to Rs.141,650 per tola 23 May 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.2350 and was sold at Rs.141,650 on Monday against its sale at Rs.139,300 in the local market

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.2350 and was sold at Rs.141,650 on Monday against its sale at Rs.139,300 in the local market. The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.2015 and was sold at Rs.121,442 compared to its sale at Rs.119,427 whereas that of 22 karat gold also went up to Rs.

111,322 against Rs.109,475, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.20 and was sold at Rs.1590 against its sale at Rs.1570 whereas that of ten gram silver increased to Rs.1363.16 from Rs.1346, a change of Rs.17.14.

The price of gold in international market increased by $15 andwas traded at $1862 compared to its sale at $1847, the association reported.