Gold Prices Up By Rs.2,500 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published November 22, 2024 | 02:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.2,500 and was sold at Rs.280,500 on Friday against its sale at Rs. 278,000, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs.2,143 to Rs.

240,483 from Rs. 238,340 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs.220,443 from Rs. 218,479.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3,450 and Rs.2,957 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $25 to $2,693 from $2,668, the Association reported.

