Gold prices up by Rs.2,500 per tola to Rs.304,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.2,500 and was sold at Rs 304,000 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 301,500 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 2,144 to Rs 260,631 from Rs 258,487 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up by Rs.1,965 to Rs 238,920 from Rs 236,955.

The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs.55 to Rs,3,367 and that of ten gram went up by Rs.47 to Rs.2,886.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $25 to $2,913 from $2,888 whereas tte prices of silver in international market increased by $0.55 to $32.25, the Association reported.