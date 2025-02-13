Gold Prices Up By Rs.2,500 Per Tola To Rs.304,000
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 03:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.2,500 and was sold at Rs 304,000 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 301,500 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 2,144 to Rs 260,631 from Rs 258,487 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up by Rs.1,965 to Rs 238,920 from Rs 236,955.
The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs.55 to Rs,3,367 and that of ten gram went up by Rs.47 to Rs.2,886.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $25 to $2,913 from $2,888 whereas tte prices of silver in international market increased by $0.55 to $32.25, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025
Ministerial roundtable envisions future of global SDGs implementation
UAE signs 3 agreements to drive sustainable development in Asia, Africa
International Charity Organisation launches 80 projects worth AED13 million in M ..
EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Al Sila Wind Power Project
Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with UAE
'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 2024
‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transformative trends shaping global ..
TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025
World Governments Summit closing day to focus on future governments
Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2025
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices up by Rs.2,500 per tola to Rs.304,0003 minutes ago
-
Pak-Türkiye Strengthen economic ties with 21 new agreements, trade expansion plans53 minutes ago
-
Governor, KPK, foreign envoys see launch of ‘Car Ambassador’ as a significant economic step1 hour ago
-
ICCI -NEECA host awareness session on electric vehicle charging infrastructure2 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates2 hours ago
-
Motorbikes, three-wheelers sale increases 29.26% during Jul-Jan2 hours ago
-
British economy defies expectations with 0.1% GDP growth in 4th quarter of 20242 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at Thursday's open2 hours ago
-
Singapore's median household employment income sees growth in 20243 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 20256 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 February 20257 hours ago
-
TDAP leadership visits FPCCI15 hours ago