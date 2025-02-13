Open Menu

Gold Prices Up By Rs.2,500 Per Tola To Rs.304,000

Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2025 | 03:10 PM

Gold prices up by Rs.2,500 per tola to Rs.304,000

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.2,500 and was sold at Rs 304,000 on Thursday against its sale at Rs 301,500 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 2,144 to Rs 260,631 from Rs 258,487 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up by Rs.1,965 to Rs 238,920 from Rs 236,955.

The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs.55 to Rs,3,367 and that of ten gram went up by Rs.47 to Rs.2,886.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $25 to $2,913 from $2,888 whereas tte prices of silver in international market increased by $0.55 to $32.25, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025

March 1 likely first day of Ramadan 2025

28 minutes ago
 Ministerial roundtable envisions future of global ..

Ministerial roundtable envisions future of global SDGs implementation

43 minutes ago
 UAE signs 3 agreements to drive sustainable develo ..

UAE signs 3 agreements to drive sustainable development in Asia, Africa

1 hour ago
 International Charity Organisation launches 80 pro ..

International Charity Organisation launches 80 projects worth AED13 million in M ..

2 hours ago
 EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development ..

EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Al Sila Wind Power Project

2 hours ago
 Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with ..

Chad eyes enhanced air transport cooperation with UAE

3 hours ago
'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 202 ..

'TAQA' reports net income of AED7.1 billion in 2024

3 hours ago
 ‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transf ..

‘Future of the Economy’ forum discusses transformative trends shaping global ..

3 hours ago
 TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDE ..

TAG Dynamics named Premium Partner for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025

3 hours ago
 World Governments Summit closing day to focus on f ..

World Governments Summit closing day to focus on future governments

4 hours ago
 Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afgh ..

Security Council condemns terrorist attack in Afghanistan

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 February 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From Business