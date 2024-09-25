Open Menu

Gold Prices Up By Rs.2,500 Rs 275,500 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published September 25, 2024 | 04:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.2,500 and was sold at Rs.275,500 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs.273,000 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 2,144 to Rs. 236,197 from Rs.

234,053 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs 216,514 from Rs. 214,550, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.100 and was traded at Rs.3,050 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.85.74 to Rs.2,614.88.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $25 to $2,653 from $2,628, the Association reported.

