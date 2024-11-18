Gold Prices Up By Rs.2,500 To Rs.269,900 Per Tola
Faizan Hashmi Published November 18, 2024 | 04:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.2,500 and was sold at Rs.269,900 on Monday against its sale at Rs. 267,400, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also went up by Rs.2,144 to Rs.
231,396 from Rs. 229,252 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat gold increased to Rs.212,113 from Rs…210,148.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.3250 and Rs.2,786 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $25 to $2,587 from $2,562, the Association reported.
