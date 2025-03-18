Open Menu

Gold Prices Up By Rs2,550 To Rs317,350 Per Tola

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 06:10 PM

Gold prices up by Rs2,550 to Rs317,350 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs2,550 and was traded at Rs317,350 on Tuesday as compared to its sale at Rs314,800 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs2,186 to Rs 272,076 from Rs269,89 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went up by Rs2,004 to Rs.249,412 from Rs247,408 respectively.

The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs25 to Rs2,555 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs21 to Rs3,047.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $25 to $3,022 from $2,997 whereas that of silver went up by $0.25 to $34.10, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dh ..

Most Noble Number online charity auction in Abu Dhabi raises AED83.784 million i ..

1 hour ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, con ..

UAE expresses solidarity with North Macedonia, conveys condolences over victims ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy ..

Abu Dhabi Government accelerates digital strategy with landmark Microsoft, G42 p ..

2 hours ago
 PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI at ..

PM, COAS, political parties’ heads except PTI attend NSC meeting on terrorism

2 hours ago
 OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

OPPO Reno 13 Series – Now Available Nationwide!

2 hours ago
 First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks o ..

First round of Jiu-Jitsu President’s Cup kicks off Thursday in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

Egypt condemns Israeli air strikes on Gaza Strip

3 hours ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tourn ..

Sultan Al Neyadi attends Nad Al Sheba Sports Tournament

3 hours ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Solo provides 12,000 meals daily for fasting indivi ..

3 hours ago
 RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE a ..

RAKEZ named fastest-growing economic zone in UAE at Asian Arab Awards 2025

4 hours ago
 ‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance b ..

‘Mazeed’ innovative step by Shams to enhance business, creative environment

4 hours ago
 Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dh ..

Etihad Airways, Burjeel Holdings to enhance Abu Dhabi’s Position as premier gl ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business