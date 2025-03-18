Gold Prices Up By Rs2,550 To Rs317,350 Per Tola
Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2025 | 06:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs2,550 and was traded at Rs317,350 on Tuesday as compared to its sale at Rs314,800 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs2,186 to Rs 272,076 from Rs269,89 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went up by Rs2,004 to Rs.249,412 from Rs247,408 respectively.
The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs25 to Rs2,555 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs21 to Rs3,047.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $25 to $3,022 from $2,997 whereas that of silver went up by $0.25 to $34.10, the Association reported.
