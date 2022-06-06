UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Up By Rs.2800 To Rs.142,000 Per Tola

Gold prices up by Rs.2800 to Rs.142,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.2,800 per tola and was sold at Rs.142,000 on Monday against its sale at Rs.139,200 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 22 karat gold also increased by Rs.2400 and was sold at Rs.121,742 as compared to Rs.

119,342 whereas that of ten gram gold increased to Rs.111,597 compared to its sale at Rs.109,396, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.1570 and Rs.1,346.02 respectively.

The price of gold in international market decreased by $3 and was traded at $1854 compared to its sale at $1851, the association reported.

