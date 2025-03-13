Gold Prices Up By Rs.2,800 To Rs309,300 Per Tola
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.2,800 and was traded at Rs.309,300 on Thursday as compared to its sale at Rs306,500 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.
2,400 to Rs 265,174 from Rs 262,774 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went up by Rs.2,201 to Rs.243,085 from Rs 240,884 respectively.
The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs3,440 and Rs.2,949 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $27 to $2,942 from $2,915 whereas that of silver remained constant at $33.00, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
RTA dedicates special plate numbers for Most Noble Number auction to support Fat ..
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes $1bln Sukuk listing by RAK government
UAEFTS processed AED19.89 trillion in transactions in 2024
Ripple secures DFSA Licence to offer regulated crypto payments from DIFC
DEWA contributes AED20 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
DP World reports record revenue of $20.0 billion in 2024
RAKEZ roadshow to Brazil highlights expanding business opportunities in UAE
France's GDP growth forecast lowered to 0.7 pct for 2025: central bank
UAE condemns terrorist attack on train southwest of Pakistan
AD Maqta Technologies Group signs strategic partnership agreement with Pakistan ..
UAE welcomes Saudi Arabia’s hosting of talks between United States, Republic o ..
AFC Champions League Two: Penalty shootout win takes Sharjah through
More Stories From Business
-
Gold prices up by Rs.2,800 to Rs309,300 per tola5 minutes ago
-
Pak-Ireland keen for fostering economic engagement35 minutes ago
-
Output of LCVs, vans and jeeps increases 69.43% in eight months1 hour ago
-
KPT shipping movements report2 hours ago
-
SACM visits Pak-German Woodworking Centre2 hours ago
-
Turkish stock exchange up at open3 hours ago
-
EXCHANGE RATES FOR CURRENCY NOTES5 hours ago
-
Foreign exchange rates5 hours ago
-
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 March 20257 hours ago
-
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 March 20257 hours ago
-
Tanveer chairs meeting to review import of raw sugar18 hours ago
-
Yango takes safety of passengers seriously19 hours ago