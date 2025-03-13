Open Menu

Gold Prices Up By Rs.2,800 To Rs309,300 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 13, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Gold prices up by Rs.2,800 to Rs309,300 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.2,800 and was traded at Rs.309,300 on Thursday as compared to its sale at Rs306,500 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.

2,400 to Rs 265,174 from Rs 262,774 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went up by Rs.2,201 to Rs.243,085 from Rs 240,884 respectively.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs3,440 and Rs.2,949 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $27 to $2,942 from $2,915 whereas that of silver remained constant at $33.00, the Association reported.

