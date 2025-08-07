Gold prices up by Rs2,900 to Rs 362,200 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs2,900 on Thursday and was sold at Rs362,200 against its sale at Rs359,300 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs 2,487 to Rs.

310,528 from Rs 308,041 whereas the price of 10 grams of 22 Karat went up by 2,280 to Rs 284,661 from Rs 282,381.

The rates of per tola and ten gram silver increased by Rs49 and Rs42 to Rs4,059 and Rs 3,479 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $29 to $3,395 from $3,366 whereas silver increased $0.49 to $38.26 against $37.77, the Association reported.