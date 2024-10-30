Gold Prices Up By Rs.2,900 To Rs.287,900 Per Tola
Muhammad Irfan Published October 30, 2024 | 05:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.2,900 and was sold at Rs.287,900 on Wednesday compared to its sale at Rs.285,000 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.2,486 to Rs.246,828 from Rs.
244,342 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs. 226,259 from Rs. 223,980, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.3,350 and Rs.2,872.08 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $29 to $2,784 from $2,755, the Association reported.
