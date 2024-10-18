Open Menu

Gold Prices Up By Rs.3,000 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published October 18, 2024 | 03:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.3,000 and was sold at Rs.280,900 on Friday compared to its sale at Rs.277,900 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.2,572 to Rs.240,826 from Rs.

238,254 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs. 220,758 from Rs. 218,400, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola silver increased by Rs.50 to Rs.3,100 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.42.87 to Rs.2,657.75.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $30 to $2,712 from $2,682, the Association reported.

