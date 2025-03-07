Gold Prices Up By Rs3,000 Per Tola
Faizan Hashmi Published March 07, 2025 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs3,000 and was sold at Rs307,000 on Friday against its sale at Rs 304,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs2,571 to Rs 263,203 from Rs260,630 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up by Rs2,359 to Rs241,278 from Rs238,919.
The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs.31 to Rs.3,400 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.26 to Rs2,914.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $28 to $2,921 from $2,893 whereas the prices of silver in international market increased by $0.30, to $32.65, the Association reported.
