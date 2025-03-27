Gold prices up by Rs.3,200 to Rs321,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increased by Rs.3,200 and was traded at Rs.321,000 on Thursday against it sale at Rs.317,800 the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.2,743 to Rs.275,205 from Rs.

272,462 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up by Rs.2,515 to Rs.252,280 from Rs.249,765.

The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs.105 to Rs.3,580 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs.90 and was traded at Rs.3,069.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $ 31 to $3,052 from 3,021 whereas that of silver went up by $1.00 to $34.10, the Association reported.