Gold Prices Up By Rs.3,300 To Rs.194,700 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published February 10, 2023 | 08:32 PM

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.3,300 on Friday and was traded at Rs.198,000 against sale at Rs.194,700 the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.3,300 on Friday and was traded at Rs.198,000 against sale at Rs.194,700 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.2,829 to Rs. 169,753 against Rs. 166,924, whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up to Rs.

155,607 from Rs.153,014, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of one tola silver increased by Rs.30 to Rs.2,160 whereas that of ten gram silver increased by Rs.25.72 to Rs.1,851.85.

The price of gold in the international market decreased by US$17 to US$ 1865 as compared to its sale at US$1,882 onthe last trading day, the association reported

