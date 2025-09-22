Gold Prices Up By Rs.3,400 To Rs.393,700 Per Tola
Muhammad Irfan Published September 22, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2025) The price of 24-karat gold per tola rose by Rs3,400 on Monday, reaching Rs393,700 compared to Rs390,300 the previous day, according to the All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA).
Similarly, the rate of 10 grams of 24-karat gold increased by Rs2,915, now priced at Rs337,534, against Rs334,619 a day earlier. The price of 10 grams of 22-karat gold also moved up by Rs2,672, reaching Rs309,417, compared to Rs306,745 on the previous trading day.
In the international bullion market, gold prices rose by $34 per ounce to settle at $3,719, up from $3,685 recorded a day ago.
Silver prices also experienced an upward trend. The price of 24-karat silver per tola increased by Rs63, reaching Rs4,595 compared to Rs4,532. Likewise, 10 grams of silver rose by Rs54, now available at Rs3,939, up from Rs3,885.
On the global front, silver prices climbed by $0.63, standing at $43.68 per ounce compared to $43.05 a day earlier.
