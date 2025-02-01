Open Menu

Gold Prices Up By Rs400 Per Tola To Rs.292,200

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Gold prices up by Rs400 per tola to Rs.292,200

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.400 and was sold at Rs 292,200 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 291,800 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.343 to Rs.

250,514 from Rs. 250,171 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.229,646 from Rs.229,331.

The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs.30 to Rs3,270 whereas that of ten gram silver came down by Rs26 to Rs.2,803.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $2,797 from $2,792, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in De ..

UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024

31 minutes ago
 27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI ..

27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025

31 minutes ago
 Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourt ..

Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch

46 minutes ago
 UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, suk ..

UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances

46 minutes ago
 Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parli ..

Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President

2 hours ago
 Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi ..

Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025

2 hours ago
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new govern ..

Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate t ..

Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January

2 hours ago
 MoHAP launches unified national platform for healt ..

MoHAP launches unified national platform for health licences

2 hours ago
 UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Net ..

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to King of Netherlands

2 hours ago
 5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism laun ..

5th Sharjah Award for Arabic Poetry Criticism launches its title

2 hours ago
 SCC’s committee discusses development of health ..

SCC’s committee discusses development of health sector

2 hours ago

More Stories From Business