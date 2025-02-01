Gold prices up by Rs400 per tola to Rs.292,200

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.400 and was sold at Rs 292,200 on Saturday against its sale at Rs 291,800 on previous trading day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.343 to Rs.

250,514 from Rs. 250,171 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs.229,646 from Rs.229,331.

The prices of per tola silver decreased by Rs.30 to Rs3,270 whereas that of ten gram silver came down by Rs26 to Rs.2,803.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $2,797 from $2,792, the Association reported.