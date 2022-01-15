Gold prices up by Rs400 to Rs125,150 per tola 15 Jan 2022

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 400 and was sold at Rs125,150 on Saturday against its sale at Rs124,750 in the local market the previous day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 400 and was sold at Rs125,150 on Saturday against its sale at Rs124,750 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 343 to Rs107,296 from Rs106,953 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs98,355 from Rs98,040.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1450 and Rs1243.14 respectively. The price of gold in international market decreased by $2 and was traded at $1819 against its sale at $1821, the Jewellers Group reported.