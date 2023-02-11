Gold prices up by Rs.400 to Rs.198,400 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 400 on Saturday and was traded at Rs 198,400 against sale at Rs 198,000 the last trading day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs 400 on Saturday and was traded at Rs 198,400 against sale at Rs 198,000 the last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs 343 to Rs 170,096 against Rs 169,753 , whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat went up to Rs.

155,921 from Rs 155,607 , All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of one tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,160 and Rs 1,851.85 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market witnessed no change and was traded at US$ 1865, the association reported