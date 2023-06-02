UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Up By Rs.4,000 Per Tola

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2023 | 07:48 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs4,000 and was sold at Rs233,000 on Friday against its sale at Rs229,000 the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs3,429 to Rs199,760 from Rs196,331 whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs.

183,113 from Rs179,970, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,7500 and Rs.2,357.68 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US$8 to $1975 against its sale at $1967, the association reported

