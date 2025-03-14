Gold prices up by Rs.4,700 to Rs314,000 per tola

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.4,700 and was traded at Rs.314,000 on Friday as compared to its sale at Rs309,300 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.

4,030 to Rs 269,204 from Rs 265,174 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went up by Rs.3,694 to Rs.246,779 from Rs 243,085 respectively.

The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs.90 to Rs.3,530 whereas that of and ten gram silver went up by Rs.77 to Rs.3,026 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $46 to $2,988 from $2,942 whereas that of silver went up by Rs.0.86 to Rs33.86, the Association reported.