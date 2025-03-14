Open Menu

Gold Prices Up By Rs.4,700 To Rs314,000 Per Tola

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2025 | 03:50 PM

Gold prices up by Rs.4,700 to Rs314,000 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.4,700 and was traded at Rs.314,000 on Friday as compared to its sale at Rs309,300 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.

4,030 to Rs 269,204 from Rs 265,174 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went up by Rs.3,694 to Rs.246,779 from Rs 243,085 respectively.

The prices of per tola silver increased by Rs.90 to Rs.3,530 whereas that of and ten gram silver went up by Rs.77 to Rs.3,026 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $46 to $2,988 from $2,942 whereas that of silver went up by Rs.0.86 to Rs33.86, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Recent Stories

Etihad operates 3 flights to Medan, Indonesia

Etihad operates 3 flights to Medan, Indonesia

22 minutes ago
 Khalifa Port receives 'CMA CGM Iron' vessel

Khalifa Port receives 'CMA CGM Iron' vessel

22 minutes ago
 International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 ..

International Charity Organisation supports 60,000 orphans during Ramadan

37 minutes ago
 DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 airc ..

DAE signs definitive agreements to acquire 17 aircraft for $1.0 bln

52 minutes ago
 Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest i ..

Museum of the Future House at South by Southwest in Texas attracts 25,000 visito ..

1 hour ago
 UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gather ..

UAE Blood Donation Society hosts diplomatic gathering to celebrate Year of Commu ..

2 hours ago
Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Gal ..

Galadari Brothers, heirs of Abdullatif Ibrahim Galadari contribute AED10 million ..

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings bey ..

Abu Dhabi to introduce standards for offerings beyond nurseries, schools

3 hours ago
 Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquart ..

Ignite Energy Access to establish global headquarters in Abu Dhabi

3 hours ago
 Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconi ..

Release of F1 Trailer showcasing Abu Dhabi's iconic locations

3 hours ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution app ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed issues resolution appointing Ibrahim Nassir as Unde ..

4 hours ago
 Portuguese President calls early election for May ..

Portuguese President calls early election for May 18

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business