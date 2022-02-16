UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Up By Rs50 To Rs 125,750 Per Tola 16 Feb 2022

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 08:11 PM

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs50 and was sold at Rs125,750 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs125,700 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs43 to Rs 107,810 from Rs 107,767 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 98,826 from Rs 98,787, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs 1460 and Rs 1251.71 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $5 and was traded atUS$ 1856 against its sale at US$ 1851, the association reported.

