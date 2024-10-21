Gold Prices Up By Rs.500 Per Tola
Umer Jamshaid Published October 21, 2024 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.500 and was sold at Rs.282,300 on Monday compared to its sale at Rs. 281,800 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.429 to Rs.242,027 from Rs.
241,598 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs. 221,858 from Rs. 221,465, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs.3,150 and Rs.2,700.62 respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $2,726 from $2,721, the Association reported.
