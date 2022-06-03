UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Up By Rs.500 To Rs.139,100 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published June 03, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Gold prices up by Rs.500 to Rs.139,100 per tola

ISLAMABAD, Jun 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs.500 per tola and was sold at Rs.139,100 on Friday against its sale at Rs. 138,600 the previous day in the local market.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat and 22 karat gold also increased by Rs.429 and was sold at Rs119,256 as compared to Rs.

118,827 whereas that of ten gram gold increased to Rs.109,318 compared to its sale at Rs. 108,925, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained stagnant at Rs.1570 and Rs.1,346 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $11 and was traded at $1867 compared to its sale at $56, the association reported.

