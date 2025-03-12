Gold prices up by Rs.500 to Rs306,500 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.500 and was traded at Rs.306,500 on Wednesday as compared to its sale at Rs306,000 on previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported.

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.

429 to Rs 262,774 from Rs 262,345 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went up by Rs.393 to Rs.240,884 from Rs 240,491 respectively.

The prices of per tola went up by Rs.52 to Rs3,440 whereas that of ten gram silver went up by Rs45 to Rs.2,949 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $5 to $2,915 from $2,910 whereas that of silver increased by $0.50 to $33.00, the Association reported.