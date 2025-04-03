Open Menu

Gold Prices Up By Rs.500 To Rs325,500 Per Tola

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2025 | 06:29 PM

The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed increased by Rs500 and was traded at Rs. 325,500 on Thursday against it sale at Rs. 325,000 the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewelers Association reported

The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs428 to Rs.279,063 from Rs.

278,635 whereas that of 10 grams of 22 karat gold went up by Rs.393 to Rs.255,817 from Rs.255,424.

The prices of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs3,580 and Rs.3,069, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $ 5 to $3,089 from 3,084 whereas that of silver remained unchanged at $34.10, the Association reported.

