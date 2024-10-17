Open Menu

Gold Prices Up By Rs.700 Per Tola

Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 05:00 PM

Gold prices up by Rs.700 per tola

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.700 and was sold at Rs.277,900 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs. 277,200 on last trading day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.600 to Rs. 238,254 from Rs.

237,654 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs. 218,400 from Rs. 217,850, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs. 3,050 and Rs. 2,614.88, respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 to $2,682 from $2,675, the Association reported.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Sindh Sale Price Gold Silver Market All From

Recent Stories

Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for he ..

Indian woman mixes feces into food prepared for her employers

5 minutes ago
 S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

S80 LED TV: Redefining Entertainment

2 hours ago
 “Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appeara ..

“Move A Step Ahead with OPPO A3: Premium Appearance, Slim Build, and 1000 nits ..

3 hours ago
 Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at Internat ..

Cadets of Pakistan Naval Academy Shine at International Sailing Regatta in Brazi ..

3 hours ago
 Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Gro ..

Dubai Customs Shines at GITEX Global 2024 with Groundbreaking Innovations

3 hours ago
 vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Vari ..

Vivo Y28 Now Available 6GB + 6GB Extended RAM Variant

4 hours ago
Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing ..

Empowering Experience through Digital, Humanizing Technology for All:

4 hours ago
 Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes ..

Pakistan’s first multi-mission satellite becomes operational

6 hours ago
 PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restri ..

PakVsEng: Sajid Khan’s seven-wicket haul restricts England to 291

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 October 2024

8 hours ago
 Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis ..

Top UN official denounces brutality in Gaza crisis, as Israeli strikes impede hu ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Business