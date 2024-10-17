Gold Prices Up By Rs.700 Per Tola
Sumaira FH Published October 17, 2024 | 05:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2024) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.700 and was sold at Rs.277,900 on Thursday compared to its sale at Rs. 277,200 on last trading day.
The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs.600 to Rs. 238,254 from Rs.
237,654 whereas the price of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs. 218,400 from Rs. 217,850, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained unchanged at Rs. 3,050 and Rs. 2,614.88, respectively.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $7 to $2,682 from $2,675, the Association reported.
