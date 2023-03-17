UrduPoint.com

Gold Prices Up By Rs.700 To Rs.204,200 Per Tola

Umer Jamshaid Published March 17, 2023 | 06:31 PM

The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.700 and was sold at Rs.204,200 on Friday against its sale at Rs. 203,500 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2023 ) :The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs.700 and was sold at Rs.204,200 on Friday against its sale at Rs. 203,500 the previous day, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs. 600 to Rs.

175,068 from Rs.174,468, whereas the price of 10 grams 22 karat gold went up to Rs.160.480 from Rs. 159.930.

The price of per tola and ten-gram silver remained constant at Rs.2,150 and Rs.1,843.27 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by US$10 to $1936 against its sale at $1926, the association reported.

