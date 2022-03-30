Gold prices up by Rs750 to Rs131,000

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2022 | 05:33 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2022 ) :The price of 24 karat per tola gold witnessed an increase of Rs 750 and was sold at Rs 131,000 on Wednesday against its sale at Rs 130,450 in the local market the previous day.

The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also increased by Rs643 to Rs 112,483 from Rs111,840 whereas that of 10 gram 22 karat went up to Rs 103,109 from Rs 102,520, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1500 and Rs1286 respectively.

The price of gold in international market increased by $27 and was traded at US$1927 against its sale at US$ 1900, the association reported.

