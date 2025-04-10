Gold Prices Up By Rs.7,800 To Rs328,800 Per Tola
Faizan Hashmi Published April 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Apr, 2025) The price of 24 karat per tola gold increased by Rs.7,800 and was traded at Rs.328,800 on Thursday as compared to its sale at Rs321,000 on the previous trading day, All Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association reported.
The prices of 10 grams of 24 karat also increased by Rs.6,688 to Rs 281,893 from Rs.
275,205 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold also went up by Rs.6,131 to Rs.258,411 from Rs 252,280, respectively.
The price of per tola silver witnessed an increase of Rs64 and closed at Rs3,234 and that of ten gram silver rose by Rs55 to close at Rs2,772.
The price of gold in the international market increased by $78 to $3,118 from $3,040, whereas silver surged by $0.64 to close at $30.94, the Association reported.
Recent Stories
PSL 10 opening match: Lahore Qalandars set 140-run target for Islamabad United
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From Business
-
Peaceful nuclear technology can boost castor bean farming amid climate challenges: Experts54 minutes ago
-
PBIT chief supports idea of Garments Parks in Punjab4 hours ago
-
In surprise, US producer prices fall in March5 hours ago
-
Investment minister highlights initiatives to boost domestic, FDI5 hours ago
-
SECP cautions public against fraudulent activities related to Barwaqt App5 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Uzbekistan to deepen cooperation in tourism sector6 hours ago
-
Kitchen Items’ prices ease by 0.83pc6 hours ago
-
Gold prices up by Rs.10,000 to Rs338,800 per tola7 hours ago
-
Ahsan calls for tech adoption to elevate ‘Made in Pakistan’ on global trade map8 hours ago
-
Gujranwala Expo 2025 starts in Capital to boost local industry, exports8 hours ago
-
CB agrees to grant property tax waiver to Islamia College8 hours ago
-
NBP-Rates9 hours ago